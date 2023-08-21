The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mr. Luis Hernandez as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Transportation Logistics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mr. Luis Hernandez is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Transportation Logistics.

Mr. Hernandez earned an MBA in Mexico in 2015 and quickly advanced in the field of Transportation Logistics. He was subdirector in commercial intermodal at Ferromex from 2010 through 2019 prior to taking his current position as Vice President of Freight and Logistics at Intermodel.

Citing his dedication to the field as the primary factor in his success, Mr. Hernandez is focused on sales; customer service; terminal operations; and creating a greener footprint in the transportation industry. A testament to his leadership skills, he is affiliated with Intermodal Association of North America and also serves on the board.

When considering his successful career thus far, Mr. Hernandez is most proud to be successful at an early age. His greatest accomplishment, however, is his family. Aside from his professional endeavors, he enjoys playing golf.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle