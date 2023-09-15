The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ms. Katrina Daniel as a Pinnacle Life Professional 2023 for her contributions to the fields of Entrepreneurship and Journalism

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ms. Katrina Daniel is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Professional 2023 for her contributions to the fields of Entrepreneurship and Journalism.

Katrina Daniel

Ms. Daniel is the founder and chief executive officer of Legal Video Concepts where she strives to help those who need to present a holistic view of their lives in a powerful format to the court. According to Ms. Daniel, Legal Video Concepts has produced many sentencing mitigation videos for federal criminal defendants and federal judges all over the country, with a 98% success rate, since 2019. She explained that the submission of a sentencing mitigation video is one of the most effective ways to show the judge the positive aspects of a criminal defendant's life story and that Legal Video Concepts produces Pre- charging Disposition Persuasion Videos to persuade prosecutors to lessen proposed charges against a defendant when presented with evidence; documentation; and character witness testimony showing positive steps the defendant has taken to completely alter their lives so they will not repeat past mistakes or criminal acts.

In addition to her success with Legal Video Concepts, Ms. Daniel is also an award-winning journalist; writer; reporter; and legal observer earning recognition with accolades including a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination for broadcast journalist. With more than 35 years in the field, she also writes for Coral Gables Magazine and is an expert in print, digital, and editing skills.

Ms. Daniel is also the creator of the podcast called "PrimeTimeCrime", available on Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. In this podcast, she said that she interviews experts; discusses cyber security; forensics; and other topics needed to direct and debrief legal issues. She asserts that she has covered some of the most high-profile criminal trials in America, including legal and medical affairs, and has worked abroad in countries including Grenada, Haiti, and Germany. She speaks French, Spanish, and German.

In her spare time, Ms. Daniel is a civic-minded professional that participates in many community services and programs, including a shelter for victims of domestic violence; The Leadership School; The Susan G. Komen Board; Steps to Hope; Adopt-A-Pet Board; ZooMiami Board; and the Leadership Alumni Chamber Board.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle