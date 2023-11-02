The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ms. Mary T. Vidas acknowledged as a Lifetime Achiever Family Law 2023 for her contributions to the field of Law

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ms. Mary T. Vidas is acknowledged as a Lifetime Achiever Family Law 2023 for her contributions to the field of Law.

Mary T. Vidas
Mary T. Vidas

Ms. Mary T. Vidas pursued higher education at Georgetown University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She continued to live in Washington, DC after graduation for two years and worked at Georgetown's Foreign Service School. While at Georgetown, she developed an interest in the field of Law, prompting her to return home to attend Law school at Temple University. While there, her Family Law Professor recognized her skillset, and quickly offered her a position at his firm, Blank Rome, post-graduation with her Juris Doctorate degree. She quickly advanced to Partner status in 1996.

Ms. Vida explained that Blank Rome Law Firm, an Am Law 100 firm, has 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals proudly serving clients in the United States and worldwide. She said that they provide the full range of legal and advocacy services, including environmental Law; insurance recovery; matrimonial and family law; litigation; and many more. Committed to understanding the industries and businesses of their clients, Blank Rome utilizes all resources to meet the clients' goals and fight fiercely for resolutions that are in their best interest.

With more than 36 years in the field, Ms. Vidas has represented clients in domestic relations and family law as well as specializing in matrimonial and family law. Well-known as a challenging and demanding litigator, she devotes her time fighting for clients before judges in custody cases; support matters; and all manner of divorce proceedings. She is also certified as an Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. 

Ms. Vidas maintains professional memberships with the Pennsylvania Bar Association; New Jersey State Bar Association; and American Bar Association, where she was a Past-Chair of the ABA's Family Law Section. She is a frequent lecturer for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute; Academy of Matrimonial Law; Family Law Section of the American Bar Association; and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs (PICPA). Her recent lecture topics have included "Validity of Pre-nuptial Agreements;" "Alimony and Elder Law Issues;" "Custody Problems;" "Co-parenting Agreements;" "The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Cases;" "Settlement Solutions: Thinking Outside the Box;" "Legal Issues Involved in the Tracing and Commingling of Marital and Non-marital Assets;" and the impact of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on divorcing couples.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Ms. Vidas enjoys reading; visiting the theatre with her family and friends; and an occasional round of golf. She is also a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan.

For more information, please visit www.blankrome.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

