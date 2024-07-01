The Inner Circle acknowledges, Nana E. Tchabo, MD, FACOG, as a Pinnacle Life Member

CHESTER, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nana E. Tchabo, MD, FACOG, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Gynecologic Oncology.

Nana E, Tchabo, MD, FACOG

Dr. Tchabo pursued higher education at Brown University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and a minor in Women's Studies. She then attended the Warren Alpert Brown University School of Medicine, where she was cited for academic excellence. The doctor completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown University; a research fellowship in ovarian cancer and molecular techniques at the National Cancer Institute; and a Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.

Dr. Tchabo currently works at Atlantic Women's Cancer Associates, a part of Atlantic Health System Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers. As part of her responsibilities, the doctor coordinates unified, comprehensive care integrating various treatments including minimally invasive surgery; chemotherapy; radiation therapy; along with supportive care services.

Focused on prevention and survivorship, Dr. Tchabo is a Principal Investigator on many of the gynecologic cancer clinical research trials available at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and serves as Associate Residency Director for Gynecology at Overlook Medical Center. She is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. Her prior appointments include Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicines' Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science.

Board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology & Gynecologic Oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), Dr. Tchabo notes that the mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards; certify obstetricians and gynecologists; and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge; practice; and professionalism in women's health. She explained that gynecologic oncology is a specialized field of medicine that focuses on cancers of the female reproductive system, including ovarian cancer; uterine cancer; vaginal cancer; cervical cancer; vulvar cancer; gestational trophoblastic disease, and preinvasive conditions. A Gynecologic Oncologist, like Dr. Tchabo, is a physician who specializes in treating women with reproductive tract cancers. They are initially trained as Obstetrician/Gynecologists and then undergo three to possibly more than five years of specialized education in all the effective forms of treatment for gynecologic cancers (surgery; radiation; chemotherapy; immunotherapy; and clinical research trials) as well as the biology and pathology of gynecologic cancers.

Dedicated to her local community, Dr. Tchabo is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Jack & Jill of America, Inc.. She is engaged in community service initiatives and fosters leadership skills in African-American youth. Dr. Tchabo has received many accolades during her career including Exceptional Women In Medicine: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Jerseys Best Magazine Top Doctors: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022; Jerseys Best Top Doctors for Cancer: 2019, 2021, 2022; Top Doctors New York Metro Area (digital guide): 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022; New York Magazine: Top Doctors: 2021, 2022; and Jerseys Best Top Doctors for Women's Health: 2021, 2022, and New Jersey Monthly Top Doctors: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023.

She would like to dedicate this honor to her parents: Jean-Gilles Tchabo, MD and Elizabeth Anne Robertson-Tchabo, PhD. The doctor has been married to Charles desBordes, Ph.D. for 17 years and they have 2 sons.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle