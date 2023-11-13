The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nana E. Tchabo, MD, FACOG as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Gynecologic Oncology

CHESTER, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nana E. Tchabo, MD, FACOG, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Gynecologic Oncology.              

Nana E. Tchabo, MD, FACOG
Dr. Tchabo pursued higher education at Brown University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience, minoring in Women's Studies. She then attended the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University for her medical degree, where she was cited for academic excellence. The doctor completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Georgetown University; a research fellowship in ovarian cancer and molecular techniques at the National Cancer Institute; and a Fellowship in gynecologic oncology completed at Roswell Park in Buffalo.

Dr. Tchabo currently works at Atlantic Women's Cancer Associates, a part of Atlantic Health Systems Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers. As part of her responsibilities, the doctor coordinates unified, comprehensive care integrating various treatments including surgery; chemotherapy; radiation therapy; and robotic surgery, along with supportive care services.

Focused on prevention and survivorship, Dr. Tchabo is a principal investigator on many of the gynecologic cancer clinical research trials available at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and serves as Associate Residency Director for Gynecology at Overlook Medical Center. She is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. Her prior appointments include assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicines' Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science.

Board-certified in both obstetrics and gynecology & gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), Dr. Tchabo notes that the mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards; certify obstetricians and gynecologists; and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge; practice; and professionalism in women's health. She explained that gynecologic oncology is a specialized field of medicine that focuses on cancers of the female reproductive system, including ovarian cancer; uterine cancer; vaginal cancer; cervical cancer; and vulvar cancer. A gynecologic oncologist, like Dr. Tchabo, is a physician who specializes in treating women with reproductive tract cancers. They are initially trained as obstetrician/gynecologists and then undergo three to possibly more than five years of specialized education in all the effective forms of treatment for gynecologic cancers (surgery; radiation; chemotherapy; and experimental treatments) as well as the biology and pathology of gynecologic cancers.

Dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest advancements in the field, Dr. Tchabo is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and volunteers her time with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. providing community service and focusing on African-American youth. Dr. Tchabos has received many accolades during her career including Exceptional Women In Medicine: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Jerseys Best Magazine Top Doctors: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022; Jerseys Best  Top Doctors for Cancer: 2019, 2021, 2022; Top Doctors New York Metro Area (digital guide): 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022; New York Magazine: Top Doctors: 2021, 2022; and Jerseys Best  Top Doctors for Women's Health: 2021, 2022.

She would like to dedicate this honor to her father Jean-Gilles Tchabo MD, her mother Dr. Elizabeth Anne-Robertson Tchabo, her husband Dr. Charles desBordes of 17 years, and their two sons for all of their support and care. She thanks them for all of their support.

