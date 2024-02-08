The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nancy C. Nystrom as a Top Pinnacle Professional

FULSHEAR, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy C. Nystrom is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Business Leadership and Administration. 

With more than 30 years in the field, Ms. Nystrom provides services at Casa Hogar Los Angelitos Children's Home in Manzanillo, Mexico where she is the found and general director. She specializes in providing comprehensive care, education, and mental health services to children from troubled or underprivileged backgrounds and is also responsible for fundraising, daily operations, proposal writing, 

In addition to her service-based career, Ms. Nystrom has also worked in real estate, owned an art gallery, and managed a music conservatory between 1995 and 2000. She is a highly sought-after guest speaker as well as a published author, citing her autobiographical books "Each Day A Portion" (2012); "I See You!" (2020); and "Cries of the Heart" (2023) published by The Children's Foundation.

The business professional notes that her family has been a significant source of support throughout her career. Looking to the future, Ms. Nystrom plans to expand her leadership team at Casa Hogar Los Angelitos Children's Home to offer more services and ensure the organization's sustainability.

