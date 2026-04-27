The Inner Circle acknowledges Nancy Ehlen, MIS, CLHMS, RSPS as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy Ehlen, MIS, CLHMS, RSPS is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate.

Nancy Ehlen, MIS, CLHMS, RSPS

Nancy Ehlen, MIS, CLHMS, RSPS, is distinguished for her expertise in residential real estate, with a career spanning more than 30 years. Known for her commitment to client satisfaction, Nancy has built a strong reputation for guiding buyers and sellers through a wide range of transactions, including condominiums, new construction, land, commercial properties, and investment opportunities.

Nancy brings extensive knowledge of the construction and remodeling process to her work, allowing her to identify promising real estate opportunities and advise clients on how to unlock a property's full potential. Her personal and professional experience in home improvement makes her a trusted resource for maximizing investment value.

She holds several prestigious designations including Master in Residential Sales (MIS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS). In addition, she is certified as an International Staging Professional. Nancy is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors and the Florida Association of Realtors.

Throughout her career, Nancy has earned an exceptional sales record and is proud to have built a loyal base of repeat clients and referrals. Her dedication to service, attention to detail, and deep understanding of the regional market continue to set her apart.

With heartfelt appreciation, Nancy extends a special thank you to her mother, Helen for her unwavering support.

Looking to the future and finishing her new ocean front vacation home which she is building with her husband, Nancy remains focused on continued growth, helping clients achieve their real estate goals while maintaining the high standards of professionalism and care that have defined her career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle