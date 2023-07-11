The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nancy J. Keogh as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychology.

News provided by

The Inner Circle

11 Jul, 2023, 10:22 ET

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy J. Keogh is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychology.

Continue Reading
Nancy Keogh
Nancy Keogh

Dr. Keogh pursued higher education at University of Ohio Miami where she earned a Bachelor's degree. She then attended the University of Akron and earned both a Masters and a PhD in Psychology in 1983. In the field for more than 40 years, the doctor currently works for Keogh Bendo and Associates and specializes in the treatment of various mental disorders related to depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance abuse.

Among her many responsibilities, Dr. Keogh conducts psychological assessments on behalf of numerous local courts and attorneys. She is an adjunct faculty member at the Ohio State University's College of Social Work where she has worked since 2002 and previously served in this capacity at the University of Akron's department of counseling and special education for more than 15 years. Dr. Keogh was also the clinical director of the Community Health Center in Akron Ohio from 1996 to 2018.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Keogh maintains active affiliations with the Ohio Psychological Association; the American Psychological Association; the Association of Professional Psychologists; and the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology. Regarded as an expert in the field, Dr. Keogh is an emeritus member of the American Psychological Association and attributes a great deal of her success to the guidance of her former mentors, Dr. David Weis and Dr. James Siddall, whom she worked with at the University of Akron while pursuing a Ph.D.

Looking towards the future, Dr. Keogh plans to settle into her well-deserved retirement while continuing to share her psychological expertise in a consultant capacity. The doctor supports NAMI and local mental health associations and is the Board President of MODE. She would like to dedicate this honor to her family, Dr. Edward H. Jones, Jr. and Ruth Virginia Jensen Jones, RN, and thanks them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Brett S. Morris as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Business Management Development and Employee Benefits.

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David Alan Holland Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the United States Air Force.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.