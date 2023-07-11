The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nancy J. Keogh as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychology.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy J. Keogh is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Psychology.

Nancy Keogh

Dr. Keogh pursued higher education at University of Ohio Miami where she earned a Bachelor's degree. She then attended the University of Akron and earned both a Masters and a PhD in Psychology in 1983. In the field for more than 40 years, the doctor currently works for Keogh Bendo and Associates and specializes in the treatment of various mental disorders related to depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance abuse.

Among her many responsibilities, Dr. Keogh conducts psychological assessments on behalf of numerous local courts and attorneys. She is an adjunct faculty member at the Ohio State University's College of Social Work where she has worked since 2002 and previously served in this capacity at the University of Akron's department of counseling and special education for more than 15 years. Dr. Keogh was also the clinical director of the Community Health Center in Akron Ohio from 1996 to 2018.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Keogh maintains active affiliations with the Ohio Psychological Association; the American Psychological Association; the Association of Professional Psychologists; and the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology. Regarded as an expert in the field, Dr. Keogh is an emeritus member of the American Psychological Association and attributes a great deal of her success to the guidance of her former mentors, Dr. David Weis and Dr. James Siddall, whom she worked with at the University of Akron while pursuing a Ph.D.

Looking towards the future, Dr. Keogh plans to settle into her well-deserved retirement while continuing to share her psychological expertise in a consultant capacity. The doctor supports NAMI and local mental health associations and is the Board President of MODE. She would like to dedicate this honor to her family, Dr. Edward H. Jones, Jr. and Ruth Virginia Jensen Jones, RN, and thanks them for their love and support.

