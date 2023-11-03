The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Naseh Nawabi as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Urgent Care Medicine

Coral Springs, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Naseh Nawabi is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Urgent Care Medicine.         

Dr. Nawabi pursued higher education at Loma Linda University for his premedical courses and he graduated from Cal Polytechnic University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Ross University where he received a Medical Degree and completed his core clinicals at Bradford Royal Infirmary England. He did his residency in Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Naseh Nawabi, MD
Recognized for his compassionate care and exceptional education and training, Dr. Nawabi MD is President and Leading Physician at Walking Urgent Care Inc. located at 10308 W Sample Road in Coral Springs. The doctor is a member of several professional affiliations, including the Florida Medical Association; the American Medical Association; and AUCA. Certified in Urgent Care, Dr. Nawabi has been awarded many accolades during his career, including the Covid Award and Best Doctor Awards. He is licensed in the state of Florida.

Dr. Nawabi would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, in Cedars Sinai and in loving memory of his father, Dr. Nasir Nawabi, Md; and to his children, Zachary and Cameron Nawabi, and thanks them for their love and support.

