The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Naushad Zafar, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Nephrology and Internal Medicine

SAN ANTONIO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naushad Zafar, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Nephrology and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Zafar earned an MBBS degree from the JENA Sindh Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan in 1986. He relocated to the United States where he settled in New York. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine (1990-1993) and a Nephrology and Critical Care Fellowship (1993-1996) at SUNY Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, NY.

Naushad Zafar MD

According to Dr. Zafar, he treats patients with a wide variety of issues, including chronic kidney diseases, renal hypertension, lupus nephritis, glomerular and vascular disorders, proteinuria and hematuria, fluid and electrolyte disorders, kidney stones, diabetic nephropathy, in-center and at-home dialysis, pre- and post-kidney transplant care, and vascular access screening and management. He is the Medical Director of three clinics and ensures that every patient has access to specialized nephrology care. He recommends patients make lifestyle changes, along with diagnosing and treating, prescribing medications and other options as they become necessary for the patient. He notes that he tries to help patients treat their kidney issues before the patient requires surgery or invasive measures. The facility is known for treating patients with diabetic and non-diabetic kidney disease and renal transplants.

Dr. Zafar asserts that he works closely with his patients and has more than three decades of experience in the medical field. He has been working for Texas Kidney Care for ten years with a talented team of highly-trained doctors. He notes that he is "dedicated to going the extra mile to make my patients feel comfortable and fully taken care of." Texas Kidney Care has three locations, in Lytle, Hondo, and San Antonio.

Dr. Zafar is board-certified in Nephrology and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and is licensed to practice in the state of Texas. According to Dr. Zafar, the ABIM passes doctors who uphold rigorous standards and display clinical judgment, skills, and attitudes essential for delivering excellent patient care.

Among Dr. Zafar's many awards, he has been recognized as the 2020 San Antonio Top Doctor Award recipient; Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors: 1st Edition since 2016; and San Antonio Magazine 2020. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering at local free clinics for the underserved. He speaks English and Spanish.

The doctor is associated with the American Society of Nephrology; the Texas Medical Society; and the Bear County Medical Society. He is associated with several hospitals, including the Methodist Hospital; Medina Regional Hospital; Children's Hospital of San Antonio; Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant; St. Luke's Baptist Hospital; CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Medical Center; CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels; CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Beeville; and Kindred Hospital.

Dr. Zafar would like to dedicate this honor to his mentor and professor during this residency and Fellowship, Hugh Carrol, MD.

For more information, please visit www.texaskidneycare.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle