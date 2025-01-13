The Inner Circle acknowledges, Nicole Issa, PsyD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nicole Issa, PsyD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Psychotherapy and Mental Health Treatment.

Dr. Nicole Issa, PsyD, is a distinguished clinical psychologist renowned for her expertise in psychotherapy and mental health treatment. With a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Issa has devoted her career to advancing mental health care through compassionate, evidence-based practices.

Nicole Issa

Dr. Issa is a licensed clinical psychologist with 16 years of extensive training and experience. She is the Founder of the Center for Dynamic and Behavioral Therapy and PVD Psychological Associates and maintains practices in both New York City and Rhode Island.

With a commitment to fostering a supportive therapeutic environment, Dr. Issa specializes in individual therapy for older adolescents, college students, and adults. Her unique approach integrates psychodynamic therapy and third wave cognitive behavioral therapies such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), to address a variety of mental health challenges. Key areas of focus include anxiety, burnout, depression, perinatal mental health, college student mental health, and support for LGBTQIA-identified individuals.

In addition to her therapy practice, Dr. Issa offers executive coaching for leaders in high-powered corporate settings, helping them navigate issues such as work-life balance, imposter syndrome, perfectionism, and burnout. Her holistic approach to mental health empowers clients to thrive both personally and professionally.

Dr. Issa is deeply committed to social justice and advocacy. As Treasurer of the Rhode Island Psychological Association (RIPA) she actively contributes to initiatives that promote mental health awareness and equality. Her previous role on the American Psychological Association's Policy and Advocacy Committee via Division 44, The Society for the Psychological Study of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender issues, highlights her dedication to LGBTQIA issues and public policy reform.

Lastly, from 2012-2016, Dr. Issa served as Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Disaster Response Network, where she provided Psychological First Aid following the Boston Marathon Bombings. Her experience working alongside local emergency teams and relief organizations emphasizes her commitment to community support in times of crisis.

Dr. Issa believes in the power of the therapeutic relationship as a collaborative and egalitarian process. She values the growth and change that occurs for both therapist and client, ensuring that each therapeutic journey is tailored to the unique needs of the individual.

Dr. Issa's career accomplishments highlight her dedication to improving patient outcomes. Her work has consistently received praise for its effectiveness and for fostering a supportive environment that empowers individuals to achieve their mental health goals. She is known for her ability to connect with patients, providing them with the tools and support necessary for personal growth and healing.

Beyond her professional life, Dr. Issa finds joy in spending time at the beach and cherishing moments with her family. Her personal interests and the support of her family play a significant role in her life, contributing to her balanced and fulfilling career.

As Dr. Issa continues to make strides in her field, she remains committed to enhancing mental health care and supporting her patients with the utmost dedication. Her contributions to psychotherapy and mental health treatment reflect her passion for helping individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle