The Inner Circle acknowledges, Nicole R. Smizer, MD, FACOG as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Nicole R. Smizer is dedicated to providing comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care with a focus on patient education and empowerment. As the leading practitioner at Women for Women OBGYN, she offers a wide range of services, including major and laparoscopic surgeries, ensuring that her patients receive personalized and compassionate care.

Dr. Smizer's expertise in obstetrics and gynecology is complemented by her commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, particularly in minimally invasive procedures. Her journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Siena College in 2005, followed by the completion of her Medical Degree from Albany Medical College in May 2010. She then underwent residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center, further honing her skills and expertise.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Smizer maintains the highest standards of professional excellence. She is committed to providing her patients with the highest quality of care, ensuring their well-being and satisfaction.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Smizer is actively involved in giving back to the community. She is a regular contributor to the Bridget Alliance and the Women's Prison Association, leveraging her expertise to support and uplift women in need.

Throughout her career, Dr. Smizer has been recognized for her outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of obstetrics and gynecology. She received The Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Resident Achievement Award in 2014 and served as Administrative Chief Resident in the Department of OBGYN at Hofstra Northwell Health LIJ Medical Center from 2013 to 2014. Additionally, she was honored with the Resident Teaching Award in 2014, highlighting her commitment to education and mentorship.

Dr. Nicole R. Smizer's dedication to excellence, compassion, and patient-centered care makes her a trusted and respected figure in women's health in the Lake Success community and beyond.

