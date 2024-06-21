The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Norman Desormeaux as a Platinum Top Pinnacle Professional

MANVEL, Texas, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Norman Desormeaux is acknowledged as a Platinum Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Environmental Health and Safety Consulting.

A renowned leader in the field, Mr. Desormeaux is the Executive Global Vice President for Safety Consultants Group with offices in the United States, U.K., and Dubai U.A.E. His focus is on achieving sustainability on land and in the water.

Norman Desormeaux

To prepare for this prestigious role, Mr. Desormeaux earned a master's degree in Environmental Science from the University of El Paso in 2015 and will be conferred in Fall 2025 with a Ph.D. in Environmental Science. He is considered an expert in environmental sustainability, reducing EPA footprint, and safety in the industry and also engages in hazardous waste sales to reduce the EPA carbon footprint.

Mr. Desormeaux has been recognized by the industry with many accolades including the Microsoft Safety Award; the EPA Award in 2016; and the Hitchcock Texas Award for work with FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike. He is also a published author touting various articles in local media.

A dedicated professional, Mr. Desormeaux is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Safety Professionals (with various other chapters of the American Society of Safety Professionals) and Houston Livestock and Rodeo. When reflecting on his extraordinary career, Mr. Desormeaux attributes his accomplishments to educating and listening to clients and maintaining his focus on achieving sustainability on land and in the water. He asserts the importance of good mentors and is proud of his longevity in the Safety Consultants Group and the industry, in general.

Looking to the future, Mr. Desormeaux plans to complete his Ph.D, mentor the next generation of environmental safety professionals, and to always have the customer as a partner. Aside from his professional pursuits, the environmental professional enjoys golf and reading.

For more information, please visit www.safetyconsultantsgroup.com.

