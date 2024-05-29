The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Octavia D. Harris as a Top Pinnacle Professional

SAN ANTONIO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Octavia D. Harris is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as an Advocate for Women in Military Services and Veterans.

Octavia D. Harris, a distinguished expert with over three decades of military, civil service, and defense contracting experience has been awarded the Women's Memorial Certificate of Achievement in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the advancement of women in the armed forces.

Octavia Harris

Octavia D. Harris' illustrious career has been characterized by her unwavering commitment to empowering women within the military. She currently serves as a subcommittee chair for the United States Department of Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. In this pivotal role, she is instrumental in exploring opportunities for women across various military fields, advising the secretary of defense, assessing challenges and productivity, and actively participating in outreach and recruitment endeavors.

With a national reach, Octavia D. Harris's expertise lies in outreach and employment integration. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Sciences from National University (2001) and a Master of Science in Operations and Healthcare Management and Safety from the University of Arkansas (2007).

Octavia D. Harris is a prominent figure in various affiliations, including former committee Chair, United States Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Systems and currently a member of the United States Department of Health and Human Services Advisory Committee for Women and Children. She is deeply committed to supporting organizations like Support The Enlisted Project and the Military Women's Memorial foundation.

Throughout her illustrious career, Octavia D. Harris has received multiple prestigious awards that underscore her exceptional contributions to the field. Notable accolades include the Legion of Merit from the President of the United States in 2012, the San Diego Navy League Woman of the Year award from the Navy League of the United States in 2001, and the Woman of the Year award from San Diego County. However, one of her proudest achievements is her active involvement, leadership efforts, and accomplishments in driving congressional policy changes under the Deborah Sampson Act. These changes have had a profound impact on women's healthcare and programs.

Octavia D. Harris's remarkable journey in service to her country spans 30 years in the United States Navy. She has held various roles, including senior advisor to the commander for Amphibious Squadron One, human resource manager and lead detailer, Command Master Chief of the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, and her extensive experience also includes serving as a Command Master Chief of the AEGIS guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney. After her military service she led in positions at Defense Contractor KochurTrummer LLC and as Senior Program Manager, Naval Medical Center San Diego, CA.

As she looks to the future, Octavia D. Harris envisions expanding her role supporting women in the military and veterans beyond the United States Department of Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, writing novels to explore and stretch her creative imagination, and continuing to make a meaningful impact on women and children across the nation through her involvement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services Advisory Committee for Women and Children.

