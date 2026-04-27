The Inner Circle acknowledges Patricia Melton PhD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

GRANBURY, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Patricia Melton PhD is honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Forensic Genetics and Scientific Policy.

Patricia Melton PhD

Dr. Melton has established herself as a leading expert in forensic genetics through a career marked by impactful research, policy influence, and a strong commitment to applying genetic science to real world challenges. From 2013 through 2025, she served as project director and principal scientist at RTI International, where she led multidisciplinary research teams and advanced scientific understanding within forensic applications.

In her role at RTI International, Dr. Melton guided complex research initiatives that informed legislation, policy development, and best practices in forensic science. Her work reflected a balance of innovation, rigor, and practical application, helping ensure that genetic science was used responsibly and effectively in support of justice and public safety.

Dr. Melton earned a Doctor of Philosophy in molecular biology and genetics from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan. Her professional expertise spans project leadership, genetic science, expert witness work, mentorship, and legislative and policy support. She is also known for her dedication to teaching and mentoring within the scientific community.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Melton remains civically engaged through volunteer service with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and charitable support of organizations including the Make A Wish Foundation and the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network. Her personal philosophy centers on helping victims heal and move forward with their lives.

In her personal time, Dr. Melton enjoys gardening and canning. She honors the memory of her grandfather, George Huffman, and expresses sincere gratitude to her sister, Sherri, for her continued love and support.

Through her leadership, service, and scientific contributions, Dr. Melton continues to exemplify excellence in forensic genetics and public impact.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle