The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Patrick Tamim as a Pinnacle Life Member

The Inner Circle

01 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

PANAMA CITY, Fla. , Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Patrick Tamim is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Vascular Surgery Field.       

Dr. Tamim attended Southern Methodist University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. He continued his education at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School where he earned a Medical Degree; completed a general surgical residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and Abbington Hospital in Pennsylvania; and finished a one-year critical care fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He capped his scholarship with a fellowship in vascular surgery at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. 

Dual board-certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery, the doctor explained that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. Among his many responsibilities and skills, the doctor provides treatment for carotid disease; aortic aneurysms; and peripheral artery disease surgery. He is an expert in aortic aneurysm; carotid endarterectomy; deep vein thrombosis; dialysis; access surgery; peripheral vascular diseases; peripheral artery disease; spider vein removal; stroke; and varicose veins. Dr. Tamim explained that vascular surgery is a surgical subspecialty in which diseases of the vascular system, including the arteries, veins, and lymphatic circulation, are managed by medical therapy; treated with minimally invasive catheter procedures; and surgical reconstruction. Vascular surgeons, like the doctor, also diagnose, treat, and manage conditions in the arteries and veins, also called the blood vessels, and treat a range of health problems, from spider and varicose veins to life-threatening aneurysms, and can help patients manage chronic conditions throughout their lives. The doctor is affiliated with Bay Medical Sacred Heart and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center where he has worked for 13 years in private practice locally in the Panama City Florida area serving Bay and surrounding counties.

During his 23-year career, Dr. Tamim has received many accolades including the Patients Choice Award (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008); Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010); Top 10 Doctors in the State (2014); and On-Time Doctor Award (2018, 2017, 2016) and is associated with the Society for Vascular Surgery and Emerald Coast Medical Association. Also a civic-minded professional, Dr. Tamim participates in a lecture series through the Council on Aging at his local hospital and speaks multiple languages, including English, French, and Arabic.

When considering his extraordinary success, the doctor asserts that his philosophy to treat patients as if they are members of his own family has been a critical piece of his achievements. When he is not actively serving his patients, Dr. Tamim enjoys reading the Journal of Vascular Surgery and traveling to Lebanon and Greece.

The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to his father, Marwan Tamim, MD, for all his inspiration and also to his mentors, David Drezner, MD; Phillip Allmendinger, MD; and Mary Windels, MD. For more information, please visit his website at www.pcvascular.com.

