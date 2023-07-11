The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Paul A. Pimentel, DDS, as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the field of Dentistry.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paul A. Pimentel, DDS, is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the field of Dentistry.

Dr. Pimentel began his medical academic journey at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. With more than 17 years of experience, the doctor is a Diplomate of the International Dental Implant Association.

Dr. Pimentel explained that dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

With more than 10 offices throughout Florida, Dr. Pimentel is the owner of Aspen Dental and has been with the franchise since 2011. According to Dr. Pimentel, Aspen Dental practices are committed to treating patients with the compassion and respect they deserve. The practices believe in providing comprehensive care that addresses both their short- and long-term dental care needs and promises an honest, judgment-free environment where it all comes down to excellent care.

Although Dr. Pimentel's uncle was a dentist and his father was a physician, he was inspired to go into dentistry when he suffered an oral-facial accident at the age of 12. He wanted to help others, like the dentists that helped him, after his accident. Today, Dr. Pimentel has 17 doctors working under him and their motto is "pain doesn't take a day off," so they want to help patients smile.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Pimentel enjoys spending time with his family, which includes his two daughters, ages 9 and 20, and also enjoys playing golf.

For more information, visit www.aspendental.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]com

