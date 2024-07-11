The Inner Circle acknowledges, Philip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MEADOWBROOK, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Philip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS, is acknowledged as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Neurosurgery.

Philip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS

Dr. Villanueva pursued higher education at Biscayne College (St. Thomas University) earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Biology and Chemistry and a minor in Theology and Philosophy. He then attended the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine where he received a Medical Degree and completed his general surgery internship and neurosurgery residency at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Board-certified in Neurological Surgery and in Neuro-Critical Care, Dr. Villanueva specializes in surgeries for brain injuries and neuro-critical care; treats aneurysms and all secondary issues regarding these conditions; and also manages the Neuroscience ICU consulting with neurologists. With more than 8 years at his current post, he has served as the Director of Neuro Trauma and Critical Care at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. and is a Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

A leader in his field, Dr. Villanueva a is Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; and serves on the subcommittee for neuro-critical care. He is also a neurosurgical board member for the Pennsylvania State Trauma Foundation, in which designates and re-certifies Trauma Centers in Pennsylvania. The doctor has also created a series of public service announcements to increase community awareness of brain trauma outside of his neurology practice. Dr. Villanueva has been recognized for excellence in service many times in his career, including the Best Doctors in America Award in Neurological Surgery (2019-2020).

Dr. Villanueva would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Hubert Rosomoff, MD; Barth Green, MD; and Bradley Ruben, MD.

