The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Phillip A. Helmbright, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

TOWANDA, Pa., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Phillip A. Helmbright, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Medical Practice and Addiction Recovery.

Dr. Phillip A. Helmbright is a dedicated medical professional committed to providing compassionate care in medical practice and addiction recovery. With a wealth of experience and expertise, he specializes in geriatric care and addiction medicine, offering essential support to individuals on their journey to recovery.

Dr. Helmbright's academic journey began with a Bachelor's degree from Baylor University, followed by earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. He further honed his skills through a residency in Family Medicine at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, solidifying his foundation in medical practice and patient care.

Throughout his career, Dr. Helmbright has remained deeply involved in professional affiliations, including the Pennsylvania Medical Society and serving as a Physicians Health Program Advisory Board Member. He also actively contributes to local and community initiatives through his participation in the NSLS.

Driven by his passion for helping individuals overcome addiction, Dr. Helmbright has dedicated himself to this noble cause. As a general practice physician associated with the Spartan LTC group, he provides invaluable care and support to patients in North-Central Pennsylvania, specializing in geriatric care and addiction medicine.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dr. Helmbright prioritizes wellness, recognizing the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to support both personal and professional well-being. His dedication to self-care aligns with his philosophical belief that "Physician, heal thyself," emphasizing the importance of inner balance and self-reflection in providing optimal care to others.

Looking ahead, Dr. Helmbright envisions furthering his contributions to addiction recovery by obtaining board certification and innovating practices in addiction treatment. With his unwavering commitment to patient welfare and his compassionate approach to care, Dr. Helmbright continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those he serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle