The Inner Circle acknowledges, Phillip George Hauck as a Top Pinnacle Professional

An expert in Science Research and Biology, Mr. Hauck has made an indelible mark on the field of institutional biosafety. Using more than 40 years of experience, the scientist has made significant contributions, including having organized the institutional biosafety program as well as established the institutional biosafety committee at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai which brought the institution into compliance with the National Institutes of Health's biotechnology requirements. He notes that he also played an integral role in securing funding from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's grants and contracts office in order to conduct routine surveillance on all active research, identifying risks and hazards.

In preparation for his illustrious career, Mr. Hauck earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University in 1975. He continued to pursue scholarship at the University of Kentucky where he earned a master of science degree in microbiology in 1979. He received a second master of science degree in environmental and occupational health from Hunter College in 1989 and was admitted to Doctoral Candidacy (2019) in fulfillment of requirements toward a Doctor of Public Health in environmental and occupational health from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

Mr. Hauck's work history also includes time spent as a research assistant at Weill Medical College at Cornell University; an environmental safety officer for 20 years; the Biosafety Director at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and an adjunct instructor at CUNY Hunter College.

Mr. Hauck is dedicated to staying abreast of the latest research and is affiliated with numerous prestigious organizations, including American Industrial Hygiene Association; and American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienist. He has been recognized for his outstanding service as the chairman of the Biosafety Committee with the AIHA award and was also recognized in 2001 for fulfilling the mission of top outstanding committee. Of his many career highlights, he is most proud of the 43 years he has served in which time he organized the institutional biosafety program at Icahn School of Medicine; established institutional biosafety committee; and secured funding for biosafety initiatives.

Looking to the future, Mr. Hauck intends to continue publishing and submitting articles for the AIHA newsletter, The Synergist, and carrying on his great growth and success in biosafety and environmental health.

