The Inner Circle acknowledges, Phillip Roy Forrest as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

KINGMAN, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Phillip Roy Forrest is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Nursing and Education.

Phillip Roy Forrest is a retired nurse and nursing educator whose career has been defined by dedication, compassion, and a lifelong pursuit of excellence in the health sciences. A respected professional and mentor, Mr. Forrest has made a lasting impact on the field of nursing education by guiding students and professionals to uphold the highest standards of patient care and academic integrity.

Throughout his career, Mr. Forrest continuously sought opportunities for growth through advanced education, specialized training, and graduate-level study. He was the first male student to graduate from his nursing program at UCLA and later earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, further reinforcing his deep commitment to academic advancement and professional development.

A proud Vietnam veteran, Mr. Forrest has combined his military discipline with his medical expertise, shaping an approach to nursing grounded in service and leadership. His involvement in the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion reflects his devotion to both his profession and his community.

Mr. Forrest's career has been marked by numerous achievements, including receiving a Healthcare Proficiency Award and becoming the first male undergraduate nursing alumni in his program. Beyond his professional success, he finds fulfillment in reading, cooking, and spending time with loved ones.

He attributes much of his inspiration and mentorship to Mr. Matsumoto and honors the memory of his beloved wife, Boni, for her unwavering support throughout his journey. Looking ahead, Mr. Forrest plans to release a new book titled "The End for a New Beginning" that celebrates his passion for life, learning, and sharing his experiences.

For Mr. Forrest, educating the next generation of nurses remains his greatest joy and proudest legacy.

Mr. Forrest's latest book The End for a New Beginning: A study of death rituals for the individual and the planet is available for purchase at: https://covenantbooks.com/books/?book=the-end-for-a-new-beginning

