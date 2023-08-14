The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Pierre-Yves Sonke, MD as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Medical Imaging

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Pierre-Yves Sonke, MD, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Medical Imaging.

Dr. Sonke began his scholarship at Erasmus Medical School in Rotterdam Netherlands and graduated in 1985. He then continued with a two-year fellowship in cancer research focused in radiation biology supported by the Kankerbestrijding (KWF), Dutch Cancer Society, in Rijswijk and Amsterdam Netherlands. Upon relocating to England, he completed internships in oncology at Princess Royal Hospital; emergency medicine at Hull Royal Infirmary; anesthesia at Royal Berkshire Hospital; and clinical chemistry at Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Continuing his exceptional education, Dr. Sonke enrolled a residency in anatomical and clinical pathology in Long Island, New York. He completed a residency in nuclear medicine at North Shore Hospital and in diagnostic radiology at New York Methodist Hospital. The doctor attained board certification in diagnostic radiology through ABR and notes that the ABR is a not-for-profit physician-led organization that oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of specialists in diagnostic radiology interventional radiology radiation oncology and medical physics.

Dr. Sonke is currently an attending physician at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. He is considered a specialist, including body imaging; nuclear medicine; PET/CT; body CT; MR and ultrasound imaging. According to the doctor, diagnostic radiology refers to the field of medicine that uses non-invasive imaging scans for medical diagnosis.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Sonke is an assistant professor of radiology at New York Medical College. He is a member of the American Roentgen Ray Society and the European Society of Radiology.

