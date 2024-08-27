The Inner Circle acknowledges, R. Scott Connolly as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, R. Scott Connolly is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as A Visionary Leader in Lodging and Hospitality.

R. Scott Connolly, an esteemed figure in the lodging and hospitality industry, continues to redefine excellence with his innovative approach to management and leadership.

R. Scott Connolly

As the owner of Foolstwist Holdings LLC, Mr. Connolly has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in acquiring, managing, and investing in multi-use real estate properties. Under his stewardship, Foolstwist Holdings has thrived, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of the industry.

In addition to his role at Foolstwist Holdings, Mr. Connolly is the proud owner of The Andiron -- Seaside Inn & Cabins, a California Green Lodging facility located in Mendocino County, which was recently certified as the only California Green Lodging facility in the area. With a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, The Andiron sets the standard for eco-friendly hospitality while providing guests with an unforgettable experience. Mr. Connolly's expertise extends to extraordinary hospitality including Happy Hours specializing in Cannabis cocktails, as well as management and leadership.

Beyond his accomplishments in the business realm, Mr. Connolly's passion for music shines through at The Andiron's outdoor stage, where he occasionally performs vintage music, adding a unique charm to the guest experience. He is an actor and singer, and plays piano, organ, flute, and saxophone.

Over the years, he gained valuable expertise in the education industry as vice president of administration and student services and Dean of Student Affairs for the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology at the Graduate Theological Union & as an associate professor of music and founder director of The NightinGaels and Women's Chorale at St. Mary's College. Early in his career, Mr. Connolly developed his expertise in music at St. Mary's College Campus Ministry and also learned valuable management skills at Bank of America as Vice President of Global EFT Standards where he traveled the globe to train correspondent banks in Bank of America's EFT strategies. He also served as the U.S. representative to S.W.I.F.T., the Society for Worldwide International Financial Telecommunications, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

A true scholar and leader, Mr. Connolly holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Saint Mary's College, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and was honored with the prestigious James L. Haggerty Award. He furthered his academic pursuits with a Master of Theology from the Dominican School of Philosophy & Theology at the Graduate Theological Union. He has been recognized throughout his career with numerous accolades including the James L. Haggerty Award for the School of Liberal Arts at St. Mary's College of California; a 2024 Marquis Who's Who in America honoree; and a 2024 Continental Who's Who honoree.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Connolly has been actively involved in industry associations, including serving as a two-term Chair of the California Lodging Industry Association (CLIA) and past two-term Board Chair of the Mendocino County Tourism Commission. He is dedicated to supporting tourism initiatives in Mendocino County, contributing to the region's economic growth and vitality.

Mr. Connolly's success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of his wife, Madeline J. Stanionis, whom he acknowledges with gratitude for 35 years of partnership and 40 years of encouragement.

Looking to the future, R. Scott Connolly is committed to continued growth and success in the lodging and hospitality industry, driving innovation and excellence every step of the way.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle