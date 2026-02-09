The Inner Circle acknowledges Rachel Sharma, M.Ed, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rachel Sharma, M.Ed is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Inspiring Global Education Through Leadership and Cultural Understanding.



Rachel Sharma, M.Ed, has built an accomplished career in education distinguished by global experience, multilingual expertise, and a deep commitment to lifelong learning. Her work spans multiple grade levels and cultural settings, reflecting her belief that education is the foundation of progress and connection across communities.

Ms. Sharma holds a Master of Education in secondary education with a concentration in curriculum, instruction, and design from the University of South Florida, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Phoenix. Her academic training, combined with years of practical classroom experience, has equipped her with the tools to design effective learning programs that foster creativity, inclusivity, and student growth.

Throughout her career, Ms. Sharma has demonstrated a rare versatility in teaching, having educated learners ranging in age from three to eighty. This diverse experience has given her a holistic understanding of how to adapt instructional methods to meet individual needs. Her international background and multilingual capabilities have further enhanced her ability to connect with students and educators across cultural boundaries.

Among her many achievements, Ms. Sharma is particularly proud of being recognized by the United States Department of Defense for her contributions to education, a testament to her professionalism, leadership, and impact in the field. She continues to be active in both local and overseas educational organizations, where she collaborates with other educators to improve teaching standards and expand access to quality learning.

Outside of her professional pursuits, Ms. Sharma enjoys international travel, reading, hiking, and music, activities that reflect her curiosity, balance, and appreciation for diverse perspectives.

Looking to the future, Ms. Sharma aspires to consult for educators worldwide, helping them develop effective strategies for teaching across cultures and fostering inclusive learning environments. She credits her son and family for their love and support, which have been her greatest sources of motivation and inspiration throughout her educational journey.

