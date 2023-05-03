The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rany T. Abdallah, MD, Ph.D., MBA, as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

WILMINGTON, Del., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rany T. Abdallah, MD, Ph.D., MBA, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. Abdallah began his educational journey at the Medical University of South Carolina where he earned a Medical Degree and Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.). He then completed his residency in anesthesiology at Rush University in Chicago and his fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, where he served as Chief Fellow.

A dedicated professional, Dr. Abdallah is the Owner/President of APICO Pain Management which serves patients in the Bear, Dover, and Millsboro areas and is known for treating every patient like a family member. He is considered an expert in treating headaches; back and neck pain; cancer pain; abdominal pain; chronic and post-surgical pain; fibromyalgia; industrial and accidental injuries; complex regional pain syndrome; and other complex pain syndromes.

The doctor is highly educated and trained, offering multimodal pain treatments by coordinating pharmacotherapy; interventional therapy; physical therapy; chiropractic therapy; and psychotherapy. His interventional skills range from simple spine injections to cutting-edge therapies and implantable devices. Dr. Abdallah notes that pain management is a branch of medicine employing an interdisciplinary approach for easing suffering and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. As a pain management specialist, his focus is on pain medicine, evaluation, treatment, and prevention of pain.

In addition to his medical career, Dr. Abdallah serves as teaching faculty in the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine; the North American Neuromodulation Society; the International Neuromodulation Society; and the World Academy of Pain Medicine United. He is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA) and has also served as faculty at Temple University Health and Chief of the Interventional Pain Division at the University of Vermont Health prior to transitioning to private practice.

The doctor is a leading practitioner in his field and is a member of the American Society for Anesthesiology; the American Society of Regional Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine; the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience; the North American Neuromodulation Society; the International Neuromodulation Society; the American Academy of Pain Medicine; the World Institute of Pain; and the Medical Society of Delaware.

In his free time, Dr. Abdallah likes to travel and is fluent in English, Arabic, French, and Spanish.

