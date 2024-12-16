The Inner Circle acknowledges, Ravindra Perera as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Ravindra Perera, a seasoned leader in business development and digital transformation, has spent over two decades shaping strategy and driving innovation in the information technology consulting industry. With a robust portfolio of expertise—including TOGAF® Enterprise Architecture, Pega Business Architecture, and Six Sigma Green Belt certifications—Mr. Perera is renowned for delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance business and technology capabilities.

Currently serving as a Principal Business Architect, Mr. Perera plays a pivotal role in delivering transformational initiatives and spearheading projects that leverage emerging technologies. His work includes expertise in natural language understanding, omni-channel customer service with Pega, AWS Connect, Google Vision API, Voice AI, DocuSign, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA/RDA). His passion for digital transformation is rooted in enabling organizations to evolve from functional system discussions to broader organizational capabilities that bridge business and technology.

Mr. Perera holds an MBA from Sri Lanka University and has enriched his professional skillset with certifications in TOGAF®, SAFE Agility, Design Thinking, and more. His philosophy, inspired by his father's relentless pursuit of excellence, emphasizes continuous learning and professional growth. He has presented at Regional Scrum Gatherings in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, created course materials for the Open University of Sri Lanka, and trained students for prestigious competitions like the Microsoft Imagine Cup.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Perera is a dedicated Toastmaster and the creator of CXO School (cxoschools.com), where he trains corporate leaders and communicators. He aspires to further his impact by becoming a Chief Digital Officer, leveraging his expertise to guide organizations through comprehensive digital transformations. To achieve this, he plans to participate in MIT's Chief Digital Officer program, aligning his skills with the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Ravindra Perera's leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on organizations ranging from Mercer and WellPoint to his current role as Principal Business Architect. His commitment to innovation, combined with his extensive background in CRM, customer service, and call center applications, positions him as a leading figure in the business architecture and technology consulting landscape.

