The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rene Amaya as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rene Amaya is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics.

Dr. Rene Amayay

Dr. Amaya began his education journey at St. Mary's University in San Antonio where he earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in English. He then attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and received a Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed a pediatric residency at Phoenix Children's Hospital and a Fellowship in pediatric infectious disease at Baylor College of Medicine.

One of six physicians in the country certified to treat infant and child wounds, Dr. Amaya consults with five area hospitals; NICU; and PICU units; seeing sick children with meningitis; pneumonia; and sepsis. He is an expert in neonatal wound care and works with issues such as surgical scarring; pressure ulcers; and other deformities so that these wounds do not inhibit function and also for esthetic appearance.

Working in private practice, Dr. Amaya is certified in wound care (CWSP) by the American Board of Wound Management, and is board certified in pediatric infectious disease. He asserts that he is passionate about healing wounds and scars in infants and children and treats each child as if they were his own. Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, he applies his skill and knowledge to cure every wound, big or small.

Dr. Amaya explained that infectious disease is a medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of all infections. Pediatric infectious disease specialists diagnose, treat, and work to prevent infectious diseases in children. Often functioning like "medical detectives," Dr. Amaya notes that those in his field evaluate children with symptoms that are recurrent, atypical, or unexplained. Dr. Amaya is a Board Member of the International Society for Pediatric Wound Care and is well recognized for his research in complex pediatric wound care; for his numerous scientific conference abstracts; and scholarly articles in medical journals.

Highly sought after for his medical acumen, Dr. Amaya is a member of Pediatrix Medical Group and is affiliated with multiple hospitals and medical centers, which includes The Woman's Hospital of Texas; HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest; Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital; St. Joseph Medical Center-Houston; and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Amaya enjoys teaching and lecturing at wound care conferences and seminars throughout the United States and Europe. The doctor is associated with the Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and International Society of Pediatric Wound Care. Fluent in both English and Spanish, the doctor would like to thank his whole family for all their support and dedicates this honor to his mentor, Guido Ciprandi, MD.

