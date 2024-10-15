The Inner Circle acknowledges, Richard J. DaVolio as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SAYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Richard J. DaVolio is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Personal Injury and Real Estate Law.

Richard J DaVolio

Richard J. DaVolio, founder of The Law Offices Of Richard J. DaVolio, P.C., has distinguished himself as a leading figure in personal injury and real estate law, leveraging over 35 years of dedicated practice to provide exceptional legal services. Located in Sayville, NY, the firm has earned a reputation for its adept handling of personal injury claims, real estate transactions, and real estate litigation.

Since establishing his practice in 1987, Richard DaVolio has committed himself to offering skilled representation across a spectrum of legal matters. His practice encompasses personal injury law, where he manages cases involving torts and slip & fall incidents with a deep understanding of the complexities involved in securing just compensation for his clients. In the realm of real estate transactions, Richard provides expert legal counsel to ensure that property deals are executed with precision and compliance. His proficiency in real estate litigation further underscores his capability in managing disputes related to real estate, including interactions with insurance companies and corporate self-insured entities.

Richard earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1986, following a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Government from St. Joseph College in 1982. This educational foundation, coupled with extensive practical experience, has enabled him to navigate the intricate legal landscape effectively.

His career spans more than three decades, during which he has frequently appeared in State and Federal Courts, including Appellate Divisions and The Court of Appeals. Richard's extensive litigation experience includes managing cases throughout New York's Five Boroughs, as well as Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties, among other jurisdictions. His involvement with the New York Bar Association and the Suffolk County Bar Association further exemplifies his engagement with the legal community.

Looking forward, Richard J. DaVolio remains dedicated to advancing his practice, with a focus on expanding his influence and continuing to provide exceptional legal representation. His enduring commitment to his clients and his ongoing contributions to the legal field underscore his enduring impact and professional excellence.

