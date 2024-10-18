The Inner Circle acknowledges, Richard J. Panagrossi, Jr. DMD as a Pinnacle Professional Member

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Richard J. Panagrossi, Jr. DMD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in a Leading Dental Practice for more than thirty years.

Dr. Richard J. Panagrossi, Jr., DMD, stands at the forefront of dental excellence, leading his esteemed dental practice with a legacy spanning three decades. As the owner and practitioner, Dr. Panagrossi is renowned for his commitment to providing comprehensive dental care and his deep-rooted dedication to the community.

Dr. Panagrossi's primary practice, Dental Associates of Southern New England PC, exemplifies his dedication to dental excellence, serving as a cornerstone of comprehensive care for the community. Additionally, he extends his expertise to Clinton Family Dentistry, further enhancing access to quality dental services across the region.

This expansion underscores Dr. Panagrossi's commitment to meeting diverse patient needs with personalized care and advanced treatment options. His leadership at both practices reflects a legacy of compassionate dentistry rooted in excellence, ensuring that patients receive top-tier oral health care in a welcoming environment.

With academic credentials including a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Villanova University and a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry Degree from Temple University Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry, Dr. Panagrossi brings a wealth of expertise to his practice. His areas of specialization encompass full mouth rehabilitation, implant restoration, cosmetic dentistry, preventive care, and more.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Panagrossi has been actively involved in professional associations such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and the Connecticut State Dental Association (CSDA). Moreover, he is deeply committed to community service, participating in local charitable initiatives to give back to the community.

A guiding light in the dental profession, Dr. Panagrossi is grateful for the mentorship of the late Dr. Stephen G. Meisel,with whom he practiced for many years.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Panagrossi finds fulfillment in his family life, cherishing the love and support of his wife, Diana, and their children, Ana, Christian, and Elise. He also fondly remembers his parents, Barbara and Richard Panagrossi, Sr., who have been a source of inspiration throughout his journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Panagrossi remains steadfast in his commitment to providing exceptional dental care and upholding his philosophy of loving what you do.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle