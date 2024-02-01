The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Richard M. Blecha as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

As a seasoned medical professional, Dr. Blecha's focus on spine surgery, and hip and knee arthroplasty has been a cornerstone of his practice. His dedication to the field of Orthopaedic Surgery has made a profound impact on the lives of countless patients, reflecting his unwavering commitment to delivering continuous, high-quality medical care.

Dr. Blecha is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as FAAOS (Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons) and NASS (North American Spine Society), underscoring his commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in his field.

His philosophy of treating each patient like family has been a guiding principle in his practice, fostering trust and compassionate care.

In his personal life, Dr. Blecha expresses heartfelt gratitude to his dear wife, Patricia, for her unwavering love and support while excelling at her own career in nursing and hospital administration and also cherishes the memory of his parents, John and Delores Blecha, with deep affection.

Dr. Blecha's educational journey began with a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University, followed by the attainment of his MD from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in 1972. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, further solidifying his expertise in Orthopaedic Surgery.

His favorite publications include the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), Spine, and The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS), reflecting his commitment to staying informed about the latest developments in his field.

Dr. Blecha acknowledges several mentors who have played a pivotal role in his career, including Dr. Robert D. Ray, Dr. Riad Barmada, Dr. Ronald L. DeWald, Dr. Coleman J. O'Neill and Dr. William Blair.

Dr. Blecha's professional philosophy of treating each patient like family continues to guide his practice. Looking ahead, his future projections involve the ongoing delivery of exceptional medical care, ensuring that his patients receive the best possible treatment and support as well as medicolegal and disability consultation.

Dr. Blecha's remarkable career in Orthopaedic Surgery stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication, expertise, and commitment to compassionate patient care. His contributions to the field have positively impacted countless lives, and his legacy continues to inspire and shape the world of and orthopaedic medicine.

