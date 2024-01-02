The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Roben K. Graziadei as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Roben is the driving force behind Net Result$, LLC. Her firm is distinguished, through her brand Instinctology®, teaching leadership and sales teams to fully embrace their intuition for greater success. Her clients have reported year over year sales revenue increases up to 30 percent. With over 3-year increases, up to 270 percent. A leadership and development thought leader, her approach involves collaborating with executives and sales professionals for coaching and training that drive measurable results.

Roben's influence extends to her published works, with "Instinctology®: A Leadership Method to Turn Gut Instincts into Concrete Action" being a notable addition. Her insights into leadership and her ability to translate instincts into effective actions set her apart as a distinguished consultant in the field. Her book Instinctology®, is available on Amazon.

A hallmark leadership and sales professional, Roben has received the following awards: Marquis Who's Who in America (2023-2024), Marquis Who's Who Women of Influence (2023), Chairman's Club Pearson, Inc. (2015-2016); Account Manager of the Year McGraw Hill Higher Education (2013); Senior Consultant of the Year McGraw Hill Higher Education (2012); Philly Award Campfire, Inc. (2011) Senior Consultant of the Year FranklinQuest (Now FranklinCovey) (1996). More notably, she is a former speaker's bureau member; The Tom Peters Group Learning Systems, McGraw-Hill, and FranklinCovey.

Having branded Insinctology®, Roben's exceptional contributions have made her a best-selling author. She graduated her Master's Program with a 4.0 GPA, with distinctions. She has trained over 500,000 persons, from the mailroom to the boardroom. She has earned her series 6, 63, and 26 licenses. She is the author of the following publications: "Instinctology® A Leadership Method to Turn GUT Instincts into Concrete Action"; "Exploring Management Styles"; "Creating Customer Satisfaction"; "Consultative Selling, Becoming a Trusted Advisor"; and "The Language of Persuasion".

Roben's educational foundation is strong, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from San Diego State University (1986) and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from National University La Jolla, California (1990).

Her dedication to leadership and business development remains unwavering. She is steadfastly devoted to helping her clients thrive and achieve greater success by fully embracing their intuition.

Roben is grateful to God and her exemplary mentors for her success. She dedicates this honor to Mary-Jo Kovach, Hyrum Smith, Joshua Covey, Tom Peters and Barry Posner. Her esteemed mentor, Hyrum W. Smith, Cofounder/Former CEO of FranklinCovey, states that "Instinctology® is a habit that changes lives". Roben's passion is to help people thrive and have greater success, by making Instinctology® a daily habit. A force to be reckoned with in the realm of leadership and business development, her work is synonymous with excellence.

To check out more of her work, please visit instinctology.com and https://www.linkedin.com/in/robengraziadei/

