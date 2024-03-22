The Inner Circle acknowledges Robert Torrey Jr. as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Profession

REDLANDS, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Robert Torrey Jr. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Urologic Oncology. The doctor pursued higher education at Pacific Union College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He later attended Loma Linda Medical School where he received a Medical Doctor degree in 1971; completed internships at Georgia Baptist Hospital; Grady Hospital; and Washington Children's Hospital; and a residency at Redlands Community Hospital. He capped his scholarship with a Fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Sloan Kettering. Board-certified by The American Board of Urology, Dr. Torrey is a specialist in diseases with the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. He notes that his areas of focus include the bladder; urethra; kidneys; penis; and prostate. The doctor explained that urology is a surgical specialty and requires knowledge in other areas of expertise, such as gynecology and internal medicine due to the variety of clinical problems that are involved. When reflecting on his successful career, Dr. Torrey considers teaching at Loma Linda Medical School among the most significant highlights. A leader among his peers, the doctor is the former president of the Cancer Society at Loma Linda and attributes much of his success to having special lifelong relationships with his patients and guidance from his mentors, Robert Torrey Sr., MD, and Will Whitmore, MD. Looking to the future, Dr. Torrey plans to continue helping his patients, which is what he loves to do. In his spare time, the doctor enjoys playing tennis and guitar. He would like to dedicate this honor to his dear wife, children, and grandchildren, and thanks them for their love and support.

