The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rocco Terrigno, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MULLICA HILL, N.J., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rocco Terrigno, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Pulmonologist and Critical Care field.

Dr. Rocco Terrigno a renowned pulmonologist and critical care intensivist, is making a significant impact in the field of respiratory medicine. With a deep commitment to providing exceptional medical care and a focus on personalized patient treatment, Dr. Terrigno is a leading figure in the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory conditions.

Dr. Terrigno's expertise encompasses a wide range of respiratory conditions, including cough, interstitial lung disease/sarcoid, COPD/emphysema, asthma, sleep disorders, lung nodules, pleural disease, respiratory failure, and COVID-19 pneumonia. His dedication to improving the lives of individuals affected by these conditions is unwavering.

Currently, Dr. Terrigno serves as a fellowship-trained pulmonologist and critical care intensivist in the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. Additionally, he holds an academic position as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, where he contributes to the education and training of future healthcare professionals.

In his personal life, Dr. Terrigno cherishes the memory of his mother, Dana, and expresses heartfelt gratitude to his Uncle, Dr. Donato Terrigno, as well as his loving wife and children for their unwavering support.

His educational journey led him to obtain his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine, followed by completing his internship, residency in internal medicine, and fellowship in pulmonary/critical care at Cooper University Hospital. Dr. Terrigno's commitment to lifelong learning and advancement in his field is evident through his extensive training.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Terrigno finds joy in spending quality time with his family and actively participating in his children's soccer and baseball activities.

Dr. Terrigno attributes his success and growth in the medical field to the mentorship of Dr. Steven Akers and Dr. Ramya Lotano, whose guidance has been invaluable in shaping his career.

While specific publications, honors, and awards are not mentioned in the provided data, Dr. Terrigno's philosophy of treating patients like family underscores his patient-centered approach to healthcare. He believes in providing personalized and compassionate care to every individual he serves.

Looking ahead, Dr. Terrigno envisions many years of continued dedication to providing high-quality medical care, making a positive impact on the lives of his patients, and advancing the field of respiratory medicine.

Dr. Terrigno's commitment to excellence and compassionate patient care make him a true asset to the medical community, and his contributions to the field of pulmonology and critical care are highly valued and recognized.

