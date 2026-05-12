The Inner Circle acknowledges Roger L. Gildehaus as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Roger L. Gildehaus is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Leadership and Innovation in Liquor Retail.

Roger L. Gildehaus

Roger L. Gildehaus has built a distinguished career in liquor merchandising and retail, recognized for innovation, leadership, and a deep understanding of consumer needs. With more than five decades of experience in merchandising and nearly three decades leading his own enterprise, he is widely regarded as a pioneer in reshaping the retail liquor landscape in Arkansas and beyond.

In 1997, Mr. Gildehaus founded Macadoodles in Bentonville, Arkansas, after identifying a clear gap in the local market. Drawing on his experience at Walmart and guided by the business principles of Sam Walton, he recognized that many liquor stores were small, limited in selection, and priced beyond customer expectations. His vision was to create a destination that combined an extensive product assortment with competitive pricing and exceptional service.

Under Mr. Gildehaus's leadership, Macadoodles has become known for its wide selection of craft beers, fine wines, and spirits, as well as for its welcoming and enjoyable shopping experience. The store has become a popular stop for families visiting the nearby retirement community of Bella Vista, Arkansas, with many patrons making it their first destination upon arrival. This focus on customer experience and accessibility has set the brand apart and fostered strong community loyalty.

Mr. Gildehaus is a self taught entrepreneur whose success reflects hands on learning, disciplined execution, and a commitment to continuous improvement. His career accomplishments include nearly twenty eight years building and growing Macadoodles into a respected and nationally recognized retail brand.

Macadoodles has received significant industry recognition, including being listed among the Top One Hundred Retailers by Beverage Dynamics in 2018 and earning multiple national awards from Market Watch Magazine. Mr. Gildehaus was named Retailer of the Year by Beverage Dynamics in both 2023 and 2024. Additional honors include Market Watch Magazine awards such as Retailer of the Year in 2016, Merchandiser of the Year in 2012, and the Leader Award in 2006.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Gildehaus remains actively engaged in community service through his involvement with Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas. He also values time spent outdoors and enjoys hunting as a personal pastime. He credits the mentorship and influence of Sam Walton as instrumental in shaping his leadership philosophy and approach to business.

Mr. Gildehaus is devoted to his family and has shared his life with his spouse, Christy, and their two daughters since 1984. Looking ahead, he plans to continue expanding Macadoodles through additional franchise locations in markets such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, further building on his legacy as an innovator and leader in retail merchandising.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle