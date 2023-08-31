The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ruth S. Spector as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Internal Medicine, Anesthesia, and Critical Care Medicine

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ruth S. Spector, MD, FCCM, MBA, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Internal Medicine, Anesthesia, and Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Spector pursued higher education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in General Business at Wharton School of Business. She then obtained a medical degree from George Washington University and completed an Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in NYC. The doctor expanded her scholarship finishing a residency in Anesthesia at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Cornell Campus; a Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in NYC; and receiving an MBA degree in Healthcare Administration/Management from Adelphi University.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Anesthesia and Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Spector has more than 35 years of experience in the field. She is revered for her thorough knowledge and practice as an intensivist and asserts that she has helped countless critically ill patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses or injuries, working in the intensive care unit. The doctor said that she has led her critical care team through a transition to a closed unit and faced staffing shortages and administrative pressure, yet she seamlessly integrated the unit with fair, transparent, and clearly defined responsibilities for each employee.

Prior to her current post in private practice, the doctor held positions at Good Samaritan Hospital as the Director of Critical Care Services and at MICU as the Medical Director. S/he has also served as a Tribal EM HC Consultant for healthcare systems and facilities, including Cherokee Nation Hastings Hospital.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in her field, Dr. Spector is associated with the Fellow of the Society of Critical Care Medicine; the American Society of Anesthesiologists; and the American Thoracic Society.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Spector enjoys volunteering at soup kitchens across New York City and she has served on the Executive Board of "Gift of Life Marrow Registry" for 18 years. She is also an avid golf and tennis player.

