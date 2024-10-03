The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sabrina Rene, MD, FACE as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NEWNAN, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sabrina Rene, MD, FACE is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Endocrinology.

Sabrina Rene

Dr. Sabrina Rene is a trailblazer in the field of endocrinology, dedicated to providing top-notch care to her local community. With a wealth of expertise in endocrine disorders and diabetes management, Dr. Rene has established herself as a trusted medical practitioner. She is a specialist in endocrinology, diabetes, PCOS, thyroid cancer, endocrine disrupting chemicals, thyroid ultrasound interpretations, and performing fine needle aspiration and biopsies of thyroid nodules.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts from New York University and a Doctor of Medicine from Howard University, Dr. Rene embarked on a journey of medical excellence. She further honed her skills through a rigorous residency at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, followed by a fellowship at Emory University, where she specialized in endocrinology. As a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (FACE) and a member of esteemed organizations such as the Endocrine Society; the National Medical Association (NMA); and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, Dr. Rene remains at the forefront of advancements in her field. Board-certified in Endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism, and a certified expert in endocrine-disrupting chemicals, her dedication to continuing education ensures that she stays abreast of the latest developments and technologies in endocrinology.

Touting more than 24 years of experience, Dr. Rene has been in private practice for five years, is co-owner of a group private practice for the last 10 years, and has been working in healthcare since 2018. Her extraordinary achievements have been punctuated with numerous awards and accolades including Top Doctors of America since 2018 and Best in Georgia magazine for endocrinology in April 2024.

Beyond her professional commitments, Dr. Rene finds joy in traveling, especially to St. Lucia, and exploring new cultures, art, and music. She was also a member of the church choir. Her passion for holistic healthcare is reflected in her approach to patient care, where she considers not just the physical symptoms but also the overall well-being of her patients. The doctor said that her faith in God helps her to see the humanity and dignitiy in every patient. "This enables me to show compassion and empathy during difficult health crisis. I strive towards a thorough analysis of the endocrine condition coupled with education of the patient to understand their diagnosis," she explained. Dr. Rene's vision for the future includes conducting clinical research with a focus on endocrine-disrupting chemicals, aiming to shed light on their impact on human health. With a philosophy rooted in a holistic approach to medicine, she remains committed to providing comprehensive care to her patients, addressing both their medical needs and overall wellness.

To her dear husband Andre, her parents, and brother, Dr. Rene expresses heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering love and support. She also thanks her many professional coaches, including Dr. Catherine Woodhouse, friends, and family for their encouragement throughout her journey which she notes has been instrumental in her pathway to success, and she looks forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of her patients and community. Dr. Sabrina Rene's dedication to excellence and holistic healthcare sets her apart as a leader in the field of endocrinology, ensuring that her patients receive the highest quality of care and support.

