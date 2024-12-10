The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sandra Jean Robinson, DO as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CONRAD, Mont., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sandra Jean Robinson, DO is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Osteopathic Medicine and Mentorship.

A dedicated Family Physician with a passion for delivering exceptional healthcare services, Dr. Sandra Jean Robinson currently provides comprehensive medical care at Southern Peigan Health Center Clinic in Cut Bank, Montana. In addition to her primary role, Dr. Robinson is serving as a Locum Tenens physician at Oakdale Federal Prison in Louisiana, where she addresses the medical needs of prisoners, including conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid issues, and skin problems. Dr. Robinson also plays a crucial role in mentoring nurse practitioners at the facility, guiding them with her extensive expertise and experience.

Dr. Robinson's medical journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from West Virginia University in 1974. After working as a registered nurse with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she pursued her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. Her postgraduate training included an Internship at Doctor's Hospital of Stark County in Maslin, Ohio, and Residencies in General Surgery and Family Practice, completed at Brentwood Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio/Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center in Detroit, and Bay Regional Medical Center in Bay City, Michigan.

Board certified in Osteopathic Family Medicine, Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, and NeuromusculoSkeletal Medicine, Dr. Robinson has made significant contributions to Family Medicine and Primary Care over her extensive career. She has previously worked as a General Surgeon in Michigan, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana 1990 to 200, She has worked as a Family Physician Contracted to the Navy and then in ND, OH, WV, and Returned to the Glacier Care Center, SNF and ALF in Montana from 2017 to 2023.

Her affiliations include The Cranial Academy, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Montana Medical Association. Dr. Robinson is also associated with Consilium Staffing, her parent organization.

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Robinson enjoys hiking, sewing, swimming, traveling, and unwinding at beaches. She draws inspiration from her mentors, Frances Higginbotham, MD, and Herbert Miller, DO, and honors the memory of her father, David Morton Robinson, MD.

Looking forward, Dr. Robinson remains dedicated to providing high-quality care and mentoring within the healthcare field, emphasizing a patient-centered approach and comprehensive evaluations for accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans.

