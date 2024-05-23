The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott Alexander Rose as a Pinnacle Achiever 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott Alexander Rose is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Achiever 2024 for his contributions to Insurance Education and Philanthropy.

Dr. Rose stands as a beacon of commitment to education and philanthropy, with a distinguished career marked by remarkable achievements. Beginning his academic journey at Florida Atlantic University, Dr. Rose earned multiple Bachelor's degrees in Theater Arts, Music Education, and Fine Arts. His pursuit of knowledge continued with a Master's degree in Nonprofit Management in 2012, a second Master of Business Administration degree, and culminated in a Doctor of Education degree from Lynn University in 2015. Additionally, he holds certifications as a fundraiser, financial planner, and Certified International Specialist.

As the owner of Mainstreet Solutions LLC since 1992, Dr. Rose has applied his expertise to make a meaningful impact. His contributions extend beyond his professional endeavors, evidenced by his involvement in community leadership roles. Notably, he served as the president of the Life Care Foundation on Disabilities from 2004 to 2015 and actively supports organizations like Limitless Horizons International.

Limitless Horizons Ixil, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Dr. Rose's daughter, Katie Morrow, epitomizes their shared commitment to education and community empowerment. Founded in response to the needs of the indigenous Maya community in Chajul, Limitless Horizons Ixil aims to cultivate literacy skills and support academic and personal development. Dr. Rose's dedication to philanthropy is further exemplified by his support for the organization's mission.

Katie Morrow, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Limitless Horizons Ixil, brings her passion for social work and international communities to the forefront. With a Bachelor's degree in community studies and a Master of Social Work from San Jose State University, Katie has devoted herself to improving educational opportunities in Chajul. Through innovative programs and community engagement, she envisions a future where every child has access to quality education.

In his spare time, Dr. Rose enjoys exercising and hiking, enriching his life through physical activity and exploration. Together, Dr. Rose and Katie Morrow exemplify the transformative power of education and philanthropy. Their collective efforts through Limitless Horizons Ixil are creating positive change in Chajul, paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

