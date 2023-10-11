The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott Alexander Rose as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Insurance Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott Alexander Rose is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Insurance Industry.

Dr. Rose sought scholarship at Florida Atlantic University where he graduated with multiple Bachelor's degree in Theater Arts, Music Education, and Fine Arts. He later also earned a Master's degree in Nonprofit Management in 2012 and a second Master of Business Administration degree. He capped his education at Lynn University in 2015 where he earned a Doctor of Education degree and is also a certified fundraiser; holds a certificate in financial planning; and earned the designation of Certified International Specialist from Florida Atlantic University in 2013.

Launching the business in 1992, Dr. Rose is the owner and a certified international specialist at Mainstreet Solutions LLC. A renowned artist, he was a performing arts teacher for more than 15 years and a Florida representative with the Office of Public Liaison in 1991.

Dr. Rose has been recognized for his superior service throughout the years including Insurance Expert of the Year by Finance Monthly and the International Lawyers Journal in 2021. He was named Top 2/12 in 2012 by the South Florida Business Journal and was runner-up for his doctorate learning theory thesis with the Carnegie Project.

Recognized for his leadership skills, Dr. Rose is a leader in his community, serving as the president of the Life Care Foundation on Disabilities from 2004 to 2015. He has supported Limitless Horizons International and maintained affiliation with an underwriter's association; the Palm Beach County Underwriters Association; the Florida Association of British Business; and his local chamber of commerce. Looking to the future, Dr. Rose plans to continue his successful career. In his spare time, he enjoys exercising and hiking.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle