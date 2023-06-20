The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott Alexander Rose as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Insurance Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott Alexander Rose is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Insurance Industry.

Dr. Rose pursued higher education Florida Atlantic University where he graduated with a Bachelor's degrees in Theater Arts, Music Education, and Fine Arts and later also earned a Master's degree in Nonprofit Management in 2012 and a second Master of Business Administration degree. He capped his education at Lynn University in 2015 where he earned a Doctor of Education degree. He is also a certified fundraiser; holds a certificate in financial planning; and has earned the designation of Certified International Specialist from Florida Atlantic University in 2013.

Dr. Rose began his career as a Florida representative with the Office of Public Liaison in 1991. He is currently the owner and certified international specialist at Mainstreet Solutions LLC and has worked there since 1992. An accomplished and celebrated artist, the doctor also spent 15 years as a performing arts teacher.

Touted as an expert in his field, Dr. Rose was named Insurance Expert of the Year by Finance Monthly and the International Lawyers Journal in 2021. The South Florida Business Journal named him Top 2/12 in 2012 and in 2016, he was the runner-up for his learning theory thesis with the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Rose is also a civic-minded leader who has served as the president of the Life Care Foundation on Disabilities from 2004 to 2015. He additionally contributed to Limitless Horizons International where he has maintained affiliation with an underwriter's association; the Palm Beach County Underwriters Association; the Florida Association of British Business; and his local chamber of commerce. Dr. Rose plans to continue finding success in his career. In his spare time, he enjoys exercising and hiking.

