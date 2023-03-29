The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott Glickman, DO, FACOS, as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical Field for his contributions as a specialist at the Center for Neurosurgery Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott Glickman, DO, FACOS, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical Field for his contributions as a specialist at the Center for Neurosurgery Las Vegas

Dr. Glickman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988 from the University of Michigan. He obtained a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a Residency in Neurological Surgery at Michigan State University/St. John-Providence. He served as Chief Resident at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and has completed numerous fellowship programs in neurocritical care and emergency neurosurgery, neurology vascular neurosurgery, complex spine surgery, and neurosurgical oncology. Dr. Glickman is also board-certified in neurological surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

Dr. Glickman has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Osteopathic Medicine. He specializes in treating complex neurological conditions and injuries of the brain, spine, and peripheral nerves. He is a founding member and managing partner at the Center for Neurosurgery Las Vegas, located at 6850 North Durango Drive, Suite 301, in Las Vegas, NV. The doctor additionally serves as the Trauma Liaison, Spine Program Director, and the Medical Director of the Neurosurgery Intensive Care Unit and Mountain View Hospital, as well as on numerous hospital committees in the Las Vegas region.

The doctor notes that The Center for Neurosurgery Las Vegas focuses on holistic, patient-centered care through osteopathic, allopathic, and integrative medicine. According to Dr. Glickman, he and his team of highly trained medical providers embrace the belief that "the forefront of medicine is not only what was learned yesterday, but also what they strive to discover tomorrow."

Dr. Glickman is an expert in treating traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries; brain and spinal tumors; Chiari malformations and the craniometrical junction; and other neurovascular disorders. He also has in-depth experience with deep brain stimulator therapy as well as open and minimally invasive spinal surgery techniques.

Dr. Glickman is involved in ongoing clinical research on intracranial pressure, spinal reconstruction, the diagnosis and treatment of neuropathy, surgical treatments of hemorrhagic stroke, and the impact of obesity on neurological surgery.

The doctor is a member of the American Osteopathic Association; the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons; the National Association of Spine Surgeons; the Congress of Neurosurgeons; and the Critical Care Society. He is also a strong advocate of the Glioblastoma Support Network.

Dr. Glickman has written numerous scholarly works and has frequently presented at regional, national, and international medical conferences. The doctor has also provided educational instruction to medical residents, physician assistant candidates, and nurse practitioner students. He has served on the Ethics Committee of the Neurocritical Care Society and the Exercise Committee with the North American Spine Society, and various committees in the American Osteopathic Association and American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

Dr. Glickman enjoys running and spending time with his family in his spare time. He would like to thank his mentor, Dr. Teck Soo.

