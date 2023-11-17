The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shahriyar Tavakoli as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Pulmonology

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shahriyar Tavakoli, MD, FCCP, MHA, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Pulmonology.

Dr. Tavakoli pursued higher education at the University of California at Irvine where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the prestigious Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Puerto Rico where he graduated with a Medical Doctor degree; completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Southern California; a Fellowship in pulmonary critical care at the National Institute of Health/ George Washington University; and a Master's degree in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in internal medicine, pulmonology critical care, and neurocritical care, Dr. Tavakoli focuses on chronic lung disease, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and interstitial lung disease and is widely known for always being available to his patients. He explained that the ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Tavakoli explained that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. A pulmonologist is an internal medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and diseases that affect the lungs, bronchial tubes, and the respiratory system, including the nose, pharynx, and throat.

The doctor is the owner and operator of United Medical Group, a private practice in Rancho Mirage, California. He also serves as an Assistant Professor for the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Loma Linda University. A testament to his excellence in the field, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP),

Dr. Tavakoli has received many accolades during his career including ongoing recognition by the Palm Springs Life Magazine, receiving their prestigious awards for multiple years, from 2005 to 2023. He considers Rodman Sinclaire, MD as his mentor and is thankful for his support and guidance. The doctor is also dedicated to providing the latest innovations in his field and is a member of the American Thoracic Society; a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians; the Society of Critical Care Medicine; and the American Association of Sleep Medicine.

Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor asserts that he cherishes his leisure time, valuing moments spent with friends and colleagues. In an effort to strike a balance between his demanding profession and personal life, he and his companions make a conscious effort to steer conversations away from medicine and instead engage in discussions about their shared love for travel, sports, particularly soccer, and relish quality time with their families and children. Dr. Tavakoli is also a civic-minded leader and presents a symposium on pulmonary critical care at the Desert Institute of Continuing Education annually. He would like to dedicate this honor to the loving memory of his parents, Hassan Tavakoli and Fatimeh Mahdavi.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle