The Inner Circle acknowledges, Shane T. Meeker as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

HOWELL, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shane T. Meeker is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Healthcare Marketing.

Shane T. Meeker is a dedicated healthcare marketing professional currently serving as the Associate Director of Business Development at Just Worldwide in Plainsboro, NJ. With a strong focus on building business relationships, Shane has successfully secured over 20 new accounts since 2023, showcasing his expertise in healthcare marketing.

Shane T, Meeker

Shane's educational background includes an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts from Sussex County Community College and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Technical Project Management from DeVry University. He is affiliated with Intellus Worldwide, further enhancing his professional network and industry knowledge.

Throughout his career, Shane has held various positions that highlight his leadership and project management skills. At M3 Global Research, he progressed from Senior Project Manager in 2019 to Senior Project Manager II in 2021, and then to Project Director. Most recently, as Global QualStage Director from 2022 to 2023, he oversaw a remarkable 400% growth in business. Additionally, he worked as a Project Manager at Healthcare Research & Analytics and served as Project Event Coordinator at MJH Live Events.

Beyond his professional achievements, Shane values personal connections and enjoys spending time with his beautiful wife Gladiana, and daughters Kayla, Kelsie, and Kylie. His hobbies include handywork and engaging in activities that strengthen family bonds. He credits his success to the mentorship of senior leaders within the industry, whose guidance has significantly influenced his career path.

Looking ahead, Shane is committed to focusing on business development and mentoring aspiring professionals in the healthcare marketing field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle