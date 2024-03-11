The Inner Circle acknowledges Sharon E. Oster, MD, as a Pinnacle Life Member

BOISE, Idaho, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sharon E. Oster, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the fields of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Oster began her scholarship at the University of Colorado where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from The Phi Beta Kappa Society. She followed this accomplishment at East Virginia Medical School where she completed a medical degree in 1980. Recognized as the Resident of the Year award, the doctor completed her residency at the Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center.

The doctor had extensive experience prior to her current position working at Saint Alphonsus Hospital from 1999 to 2006 and then serving as Chief of the Infection Control Committee in Pinole, CA, from 1990 to 1998. She also served with the AIDS clinics in Martinez and Oakland, CA, from 1985 to 1999, and as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis from 1985 to 1989.

Considered a leader in her field, Dr. Oster is considered an expert in internal medicine and infectious diseases. She is the owner and a practicing physician at Oster Medical Group in Boise, ID and attributes her success to her talent for connecting with her patients. Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Dr. Oster is a member of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM); the American Board of Internal Medicine; and her respective state and county medical associations. A testament to her expertise, the doctor was recognized with America's Best in Medicine Award by the American Health Council in 2019.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Dr. Oster volunteers with the Idaho Historical Society and participates as an accomplished flutist in the Canyon County Flute Orchestra as well as the Mulligan Capital City Band. She also enjoys reading mysteries. Dr. Oster wishes to honor the loving memory of her dear husband, David; her father, Robert; her mother, Caroline; and her grandmother, Ellen Evans. She would also like to acknowledge her daughter, Stephanie, and thank her for her love and support. In the future, Dr. Oster hopes to retire soon.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle