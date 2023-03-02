The Inner Circle Acknowledges Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the medical field

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the medical field. She has also been selected to be the upcoming cover story in our Inner Circle Magazine.

Sharona B. Ross

Dr. Ross completed two years of mandatory military service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) after graduating from high school. She earned a Medical Degree from the University of George Washington College of Medicine in Washington, DC. and completed her General Surgery residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine Department of General Surgery in 2006. She was awarded the prestigious HPB/Advanced Gastrointestinal Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at USF/Tampa General Hospital 2007, and also completed an Endoscopic Gastroenterology Fellowship at the Division of Digestive Disorders and Nutrition Department of Medicine University of South Florida in 2008.



Dr. Ross is a board-certified advanced foregut and HPB surgeon and has nearly 20 years of knowledge and professional experience in her field. She is considered an expert in robotic and single incision laparoscopic operations for conditions of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, pancreas, gallbladder, and liver. Dr. Ross participates in various committees that determine the quality of care delivered at AdventHealth Tampa. She is also the director of the surgical floor at the hospital where she works with nurses and the surgical teams to optimize the quality of care their surgical patients receive. They work with various surgical industries to ensure that their patients are treated with the best and safest surgical technologies.



Dr. Ross was one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer Laparo-Endoscopic Single Site (LESS) Surgery and is one of the few surgeons to offer patients robotic complex abdominal operations for cancers. She serves as the Director of the Advanced GI and HPB Surgery Fellowship at the Digestive Institute, which she notes trains new surgeons to master minimally invasive complex operations.



Dr. Ross is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons; the Program Committee Co-Chair of the Technology Committee; Development Committee; Robotic Task Force Committee; Oncology Committee; and HPB Committee. She is the Treasurer-Elect for the Society of Laparo-endoscopic & Robotic Surgeons (SLS) and is on the Board of Directors, she is the chair of the Technology, Innovation & Surgical Standardization SIG Committee, a member of the GERD SIG Committee, Women in MIS SIG Committee, and the RVS Update Committee. She is the Chair of the Florida Chapter of Women in Surgery, a member of the Executive Video-Based Education Committee, the Florida Council Committee, and Executive Video Committee of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). She is a member of the Surgical Innovations Committee of the Americas Hepato Pancreato-Biliary Association (AHPBA), the HPB Program Committee, Research Committee, and Fellowship Council of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT). She is the second vice president of the Southeastern Surgical Congress (SESC) and a member of the Council and Executive Committee. Finally, she is the President-Elect for the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery (SRS) 2025.



Dr. Ross is also a reviewer on the editorial boards of The American Surgeon; Annals of Surgery; The Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery; The Journal of Gastrointestinal & Hepatology Research; Surgical Endoscopy; ISRN Minimally Invasive Surgery; The Journal of Society of Laparoendoscopic and Robotic Surgeons; The Journal of Artificial Intelligence Surgery, and Annals of Surgical Oncology. Dr. Ross is a speaker and has been a moderator, presenter, and keynote speaker at more than 150 national and international events. She has contributed to 150 peer-reviewed publications, 55 news articles, 20 TV news reports, and has more than 185 oral presentations and 160 operative video presentations.



Dr. Ross is meritoriously named a Patient Preferred Surgeon Representing the State of Florida for 2020. According to Dr. Ross, her love for taking care of people has played a large role in her career success by consistently embracing new surgical technology and innovation that help improve the quality of care she delivers to her patients.



In her spare time, the doctor enjoys spending time with family, skeet shooting, horseback riding, her dog, Roger, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, and playing golf. Dr. Ross wishes to acknowledge the support of her mentor, Dr. Alexander Rosemurgy and thanks her dear children, who are her inspirations: Eran, Nicole, Stephanie, and Justin.

