The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sherrie L. Burkholder, MSHA, BSN, RNC-OB, E-EFM as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Sherrie L. Burkholder, a highly respected figure in the medical field, has been making significant strides as a Nursing Director specializing in Women and Newborn Care. With a career spanning over four decades, Sherrie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, ensuring the highest standards of care for her patients.

A distinguished alumna of Reading Hospital School of Nursing touting a diploma in nursing earned in 1983; and the University of St. Francis where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1992 and a Master of Science in Health Administration in 1996, Sherrie holds multiple degrees, including a Diploma in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a Master of Science in Health Administration. She is also certified in Nursing and Obstetric and Neonatal care, reflecting her commitment to ongoing professional development and excellence.

Throughout her career, Sherrie has held various managerial positions at esteemed healthcare institutions, including MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Howard County General Hospital, UPMC Western Maryland, and Adventist HealthCare, among others. Her leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping quality care delivery in obstetrics, labor, and delivery units.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Sherrie is an active member of the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), contributing to advancements in women's healthcare practices and policies. Punctuating her extraordinary accomplishments, she has also been recognized by AWHONN with an award for educational achievement.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sherrie values the importance of family and community. She expresses deep gratitude to her husband Brian and daughter Haley for their unwavering love and support. She also acknowledges her mentor Nancy Bauzon for her inspiration throughout her career journey.

Looking ahead, Sherrie is excited about future endeavors, including travel to Norway and exploring opportunities in Legal Nurse Consulting. With her compassionate approach and commitment to treating patients like family, Sherrie is poised to continue making a positive impact in the healthcare industry. Aside from her professional pursuits, Sherrie enjoys vacationing in Florida.

