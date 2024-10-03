The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sherron S. Cook, DHSc, MS, PA-C as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sherron S. Cook, DHSc, MS, PA-C is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Leading Functional Medicine Initiative to Enhance Native American Health.

Dr. Sherron S. Cook, DHSc, MS, PA-C, a dedicated physician assistant with a profound commitment to Native American health, is spearheading a pioneering functional medicine service plan aimed at Native American women aged 30-50. Dr. Cook, leveraging her extensive experience with tribal clinics and the Indian Health Service, aims to address pre-diabetic and metabolic issues prevalent in these communities.

With a BS in microbiology from Northern Arizona University and an MS in physician assistant studies from A.T. Still University, Dr. Cook's career path has been underscored by a passion for improving healthcare outcomes among Native Americans. Her journey includes invaluable tenure as a research specialist with the National Institutes of Health, shaping her holistic approach to healthcare.

As a respected member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants, Dr. Cook remains at the forefront of healthcare advocacy. She also serves on the Advisory Council for the National Center for American Indian Health Professions at A.T. Still University, where she continues to influence future generations of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Cook's professional trajectory includes pivotal roles in family practice in Tucson, AZ, and extensive work within tribal 638 clinics. Her career has been shaped by mentors like Randy Danielson, PA-C, and Nicole Caniglia, PA-C, who have guided her in blending traditional medical practices with modern healthcare innovations.

In her latest initiative, Dr. Cook is dedicated to expanding access to functional medicine services tailored specifically for Native American women, aiming to mitigate health disparities prevalent in these communities. Her ongoing efforts reflect a commitment to advancing healthcare equity and improving the lives of those she serves.

