The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sinisa Dovat, MD, Ph.D. as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2026 -- Sinisa Dovat, MD, Ph.D. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology.

Dr. Sinisa Dovat is a distinguished physician scientist specializing in the development of therapeutics for high-risk pediatric leukemia. With a career at the forefront of treatment innovations, Dr. Dovat integrates clinical medicine with disease mechanisms to advance therapeutic strategies for pediatric cancers.

Sinisa Dovat, MD, Ph.D

Currently serving as Professor and Vice Chair for Basic Science Research in the Department of Pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine, Dr. Dovat holds the Four Diamonds Endowed Chair and directs Translational Research in the Pediatric Experimental Therapeutics Program. He plays a pivotal role in the Four Diamonds Pediatric Cancer Research Center, leading research on the Ikaros gene and its implications in high-risk childhood leukemia. Dr. Dovat's work includes developing novel drug designs and targeted therapies to combat pediatric leukemia.

Dr. Dovat earned his MD from the University of Novi Sad in Serbia and completed his pediatric residency at Penn State University in Hershey. His fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology was conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also holds a Ph.D. in molecular pathogenesis of lymphoma from the University of Novi Sad and is board certified in pediatric hematology-oncology.

His career is marked by significant accomplishments, including groundbreaking research on reducing health disparity in pediatric leukemia in Hispanic/Latino children, leading research on the genetic underpinnings of pediatric cancers, and pioneering new therapeutic approaches. Dr. Dovat's contributions extend to mentoring future medical professionals and supporting pediatric research initiatives through his involvement with THON at Penn State.

Outside of his professional work, Dr. Dovat is an International Chess Federation - FIDE Chess Master and enjoys playing classical music on the piano. He is also a dedicated volunteer, teaching at a local community college.

Dr. Dovat's philosophy is centered on advancing pediatric cancer research and mentoring the next generation of medical professionals. He continues to strive for innovations in targeted therapies and to make impactful contributions to the field of pediatric oncology.

Dr. Dovat is married to Lidija Petrovic-Dovat, MD, and they have two daughters. He honors the memory of his parents, Vera Nikolic-Dovat, MD, Ph.D., and Pavle Dovat, MD.

