The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sonya Reese Greenland as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Genealogy and Education

July 17, 2023 -- Sonya Reese Greenland is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the fields of Genealogy and Education.

Ms. Greenland pursued higher education at Los Angeles Junior College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. She continued her education at California State University Northridge, where she received a Master's degree in Reading. In the field for more than 40 years, she began her career in education as a credentialed reading specialist in the sixth grade who supported learners with reading, writing, and other English language and literature topics. The educator also worked with students individually as a tutor and notes that her clients ranged from young children needing extra instructional support to succeed in school to adults looking to refine their essay and business writing skills to better advance their careers and college pursuits.

Inspired to become a teacher by an elementary teacher, Ms. Greenland notes that as a child, she was naturally curious about the world and realized her love of learning early on. Dedicated to life-long learning, she is currently a community historian; activist; and is the vice president of the Venice Historical Society which a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of Venice, California.

Ms. Greenland has a passion for world literature and has focused on introducing her students to the diverse perspectives and cultures that literature provides. She found a way to join her literature passion to her education scholarship and civic interests by promoting the "breadth of available literature and unique authorial voices" to a multitude of community-based charity work, including volunteering as a reading tutor and partnering with the Culture Education Project.

During her illustrious career, Ms. Greenland explored various other interests, including property management services, and spent more than five years working in the nonprofit sector. She currently works on outreach and administrative work for the Venice Historical Society. Ms. Greenland's interest in local history was sparked by her family's generational interests in the Venice, particularly after learning about her grandfather, Arthur Lloyd Reese. Ms. Greenland explained that he was an influential businessman and designer who used his background as a train porter and maintenance worker to rise through the ranks at the Abbott Kinney Company. He was initially drawn to the Venice area for its potential as a civic experiment and new business frontier and eventually became known for his work in designing the iconic gondola vessels used in Venice's canals. Touted for her research, advocacy, and sharing often-forgotten stories of the area's development, she was eventually led to the restoration and display of one of her grandfather's original gondolas. She said that this work established her grandfather's legacy as a pillar of Black life and cultures in early Venice.

Continuing her devotion to history and education, Ms. Greenland is the author of a book about her grandfather's life named, "The Wizard of Venice," which was inspired by her research and the lack of available resources on the area's rich African American cultural history. Continuing her work for the Venice Historical Society, Ms. Greenland considers her independent research and the publication of her book to be her two greatest professional accomplishments and looks forward to continuing to advocate for the preservation and celebration of local history. Aside from her professional pursuits and civic service, the educator enjoys writing; working on personal creative projects; and helping to raise her granddaughter.

