The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Stephanie E. Gore as a Top Pinnacle Professional

26 Feb, 2024, 14:30 ET

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Stephanie E. Gore is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Fields.        

Dr. Gore began her educational journey at The University of Arizona where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She then pursued a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Southern California and was awarded a medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in 2010. She capped her scholarship by completing an internship and residency at New York Medical College.

Known for taking time with her patients to explain their conditions, Dr. Gore practices at CareMount Medical out of Katonah and Mount Kisco, New York and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital. She notes that Optum CareMount Medical joins a nationwide family of dedicated physicians and care teams working together to help people live their healthiest lives. A member of a regional team of 2100 providers, Dr. Gore and her colleagues serve more than 1.6 million patients who have access to the latest medical information and technology. According to Dr. Gore, this allows practitioners to spend more time with patients, provide better care, and realize better outcomes throughout New York City, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster Counties.

Considered an expert in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Gore delivers babies and has a comprehensive gynecologic practice focusing on robotic laparoscopic surgeries and traditional surgical procedures. She sees patients from puberty to old age, provides pre- and post-natal care, and advises on nutrition, and hormonal issues.

A testament to her knowledge and skill, Dr. Gore is board-certification in obstetrics and gynecology through the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). According to the doctor, the mission of the ABOG is to define standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge practice and professionalism in women's health. Obstetrics and Gynecology is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties. An obstetrician-gynecologist or OB-GYN is a healthcare professional who specializes in female reproductive health.

Dr. Gore is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her fields and is a member of the Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology; American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists; National Medical Association; and American Medical Association. She is a graduate member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and participates in various community service projects with the organization. She would like to thank her entire family for their support.

